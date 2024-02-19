Kilsby Lane in Rugby remains closed while police continue to investigate 'incident'
“We cannot provide any further information at this time”
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
The road will be closed while the investigation continues.
A spokesman for Warwickshire Police said: “We will update you further as the situation develops. We cannot provide any further information at this time.
“There is no risk to the wider public.”