Kilsby Lane in Rugby remains closed while police continue to investigate 'incident'

“We cannot provide any further information at this time”
By The Newsroom
Published 19th Feb 2024, 16:09 GMT
Updated 19th Feb 2024, 16:21 GMT
Police continue to investigate an ‘incident’ in Kilsby Lane, Rugby this afternoon (Monday).

The road will be closed while the investigation continues.

A spokesman for Warwickshire Police said: “We will update you further as the situation develops. We cannot provide any further information at this time.

“There is no risk to the wider public.”

