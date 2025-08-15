Kineton Art Group set to host autumn exhibition showcasing members' work
Kineton Art Group’s autumn show will take place on Saturday October 11 and Sunday October at Kineton Village Hall.
It will run from 10am to 4pm each day and it will feature hundreds of original framed art works plus prints, cards and unframed hand-painted browsers.
A spokesperson from Kineton Art Group said: “All our art works have been produced by local artists who belong to Kineton Art Group.
"There is nothing intimidating or pretentious about this art show– there is always a friendly atmosphere with live music and home-made refreshments.! You can be sure of a warm welcome for all the family.
"It is a lovely way to spend a few hours in Kineton village.”
The art group meets in Kineton Village Hall almost every Monday of the year, both in the afternoon and evening.
For more information go to: Kinetonartgroup.com or contact [email protected].