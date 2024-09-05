Kineton artists to showcase amazing work at two-day exhibtion next month

The Kineton Art Group’s autumn exhibition will have amazing artwork from local artists up for sale.

The free exhibition will take place at Kineton Village Hall from 10am until 5pm on Saturday, October 12 and Sunday, October 13.

Kineton Art Group (KAG) boasts around 80 members, some of whom have been attending the group’s weekly sessions for 30 years.

Founded in the 1980s, the group ranges from total beginners to artists who have been painting for over 50 years at a high level.

Alongside the impressive artwork for sale, the exhibition will feature live music, fine baking and limitless cups of tea!

A spokesperson for the Kineton Art Group said: “Many homes in Kineton boast their own art collection acquired at visits to KAG’s twice-yearly shows.

"Beautiful and original creations are available at a very affordable price and can be whisked back to adorn walls within hours of being chosen.”

For more information, visit: https://kinetonartgroup.com/