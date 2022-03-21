Kineton boy's cake sale raises nearly £2,500 for Ukrainian refugees with help of four village businesses

William held the cake stall offering his neighbours and the wider Kineton community a variety of cakes to help support the Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) charity.

With help of his mother and a few relatives William hosted the cake stall on Friday afternoon March 18. The cake stall offered a variety of homemade treats from vanilla and chocolate cup cakes, to flapjack, chocolate rice crispy cakes, cherry and almond slices among others. William made the flapjack and chocolate and rice crispy cakes by, and the rest of the cakes were provided by family and friends in village.

When word spread across the village of William's fundraiser several local businesses decided to pitch in and help. With their help the cake sale fundraiser has brought in nearly £2,400.

Eight-year-old William from Kineton organised a cake sale to help the Ukrainian refugees

One local business, Flower Thyme, the village florist, was so impressed by William's fundraising idea they launched a raffle give away to help out.

The owner of Flower Thyme posted the following message on Facebook about the fundraiser: "I am so moved by the efforts of an 8 year old villager to raise money to help Ukrainian refugees...he is busy organising a cake sale next week. In support, Flower Thyme is raffling a large spring planted pot ( worth £75) - tickets £1 each and available now from Flower Thyme. All money raised will be added to the cake sale funds. Let's encourage this selfless young man raise lots of money...

"Will he become our very own Kineton Captain Tom???"

Flower Thyme's involvement led to several local businesses pledging £250 towards the raffle and cake sale fundraiser. Corner Cottage Bakery, Sheldon Bosley Knight Estate Agents and Gilks' Garage Café joined Flower Thyme to pledge £250 toward the cake sale fundraiser. Kineton Girl Guides also raised £45 to contribute to the cake sale fundraiser.

Eight-year-old William from Kineton hosted a stall with homemade cakes for sale outside his home to help Ukrainian refugees.

Philippa Biddle, William's mother said: "It was such a lovely idea, and I am so proud of him for wanting to do something to help. It just shows what such a kind caring young boy he is.

"We are overwhelmed by where it led to and the support he was given and we're so grateful to everyone who donated. There was one very proud little boy who is so pleased and happy with his achievements that he’s been able to help others."