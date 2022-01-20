Kineton councillors lose battle against plans to stop stable block being built on outskirts of town

A parish council has failed in its bid to stop a stable block being built on the outskirts of Kineton.

Cllr David Gosling, chairman Kineton Parish Council, urged members of Stratford District Council’s planning committee to reject the plans for land near Pittern Hill Cottages, at their meeting on Wednesday (January 19).

He said the building - which will house two stables, a hay barn, tack room and a tractor/machinery store - was contrary to the village’s neighbourhood development plan as it was outside of the built up area boundary.

He also stated that a report drawn up by planning officers was misleading as it stated the stables would contribute to the local economy whereas it was only for private use.

Access to the stable block will be along a track down the side of Pittern Hill Cottages, on Pittern Hill, with the site being alongside grazing land owned by the applicant.

Gary Moss, the agent for the developer, told the meeting: “You will see it [from the road]. There are views of the building but in terms of its location, size and scale, it’s not going to be a prominent feature in the landscape and because it is for equine and agricultural use it will be an appropriate building in such a location.”

Councillors unanimously approved the plans, acknowledging that it could not be built any closer to the centre of Kineton.

Cllr Matt Jennings (Con, Henley) said: “I don’t see how you can set up a stable block in the middle of a built-up area boundary. I don’t have an issue with this at all.”