King George: Leamington Muay Thai fighter becomes a world champion at home show

George Mouzakitis beat Lukás Mandinec at the Royal Spa Centre in front of a large crowd on Saturday night to become the International Muaythai Council (IMC) Super Lightweight World Champion.

George Mouzakitis is the International Muaythai Council (IMC) Super Lightweight World Champion.

Leamington Muay Thai fighter George Mouzakitis won in front of a hometown crowd on Saturday to become the International Muaythai Council (IMC) Super Lightweight World Champion.

George, of ACES Gym, beat Lukás Mandinec in the main event at the Nakmuay Fight Series show at the Royal Spa Centre.

Advertisement

Advertisement

George’s proud father and coach Sam said: “George fought a clever fight against a very dangerous opponent out manoeuvring and out classing him in every round.

“The IMC national title fight was spectacular, the female international fight was a battle and the under card and junior fights made us all proud.