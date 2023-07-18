Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Ben Wallace to step down as defence secretary
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time
Jane Birkin dead: Singer and actress dies at the age of 76

King George: Leamington Muay Thai fighter becomes a world champion at home show

George Mouzakitis beat Lukás Mandinec at the Royal Spa Centre in front of a large crowd on Saturday night to become the International Muaythai Council (IMC) Super Lightweight World Champion.
By Oliver Williams
Published 18th Jul 2023, 17:00 BST
Updated 18th Jul 2023, 17:09 BST
George Mouzakitis is the International Muaythai Council (IMC) Super Lightweight World Champion.George Mouzakitis is the International Muaythai Council (IMC) Super Lightweight World Champion.
George Mouzakitis is the International Muaythai Council (IMC) Super Lightweight World Champion.

Leamington Muay Thai fighter George Mouzakitis won in front of a hometown crowd on Saturday to become the International Muaythai Council (IMC) Super Lightweight World Champion.

George, of ACES Gym, beat Lukás Mandinec in the main event at the Nakmuay Fight Series show at the Royal Spa Centre.

George’s proud father and coach Sam said: “George fought a clever fight against a very dangerous opponent out manoeuvring and out classing him in every round.

Most Popular

“The IMC national title fight was spectacular, the female international fight was a battle and the under card and junior fights made us all proud.

“From the bottom of my heart I would like to thank all of the clubs and fighters that supported us, the IMC vice president and supervisor Branko Grimsic, the sponsors and all the fans.”

https://www.facebook.com/george.kilos

Related topics:Leamington