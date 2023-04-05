Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
11 hours ago Nicola Sturgeon’s husband Peter Murrell arrested
1 hour ago Nicola Sturgeon had ‘no prior knowledge’ of husbands arrest
4 hours ago Subway and Cadbury launch Creme egg sandwich for one day only
5 hours ago More than 500 asylum seekers to be housed on barge off coast
5 hours ago Port of Dover to stagger coaches in bid to avoid further Easter delays
8 hours ago Travelodge to open 300 new hotels across UK - see full list

King's Coronation event to take place in Leamington town centre next month

A giant screen showing the Coronation of King Charles III will be in place at the Pump Room Gardens on Saturday May 6 while a large family event also takes place in the park.

By The Newsroom
Published 5th Apr 2023, 18:34 BST
Updated 5th Apr 2023, 18:34 BST

An event to mark the coronation of King Charles III will take place at the Pump Room Gardens in Leamington town centre on Saturday May 6 from 10am to 5pm.

There will be a large screen showing the Coronation Live in the Pump Room Gardens with free kids’ workshops, a dog show, family activities and much more.

Acts throughout the day will celebrate the best of British music and include the Royal Brass Band, Big Sing Choir, Hannah Woof and Generations.

Most Popular
The Pump Room Gardens in Leamington will be the venue for The King’s Coronation Celebration event in the town on Saturday May 6.The Pump Room Gardens in Leamington will be the venue for The King’s Coronation Celebration event in the town on Saturday May 6.
The Pump Room Gardens in Leamington will be the venue for The King’s Coronation Celebration event in the town on Saturday May 6.

Vince & The Residents will performing an energetic, fun, musical experience for people of all ages to close the day.

Kate Livingston, the director of the event which is being organised by Warwick District Council and Leamington Town Council, said: “We’re absolutely delighted to be able to bring this celebration to the town.

"As one of only a handful of locations in the UK that can boast Royal patronage, we want to do our bit in making sure the King’s Coronation is properly celebrated with everyone in our community”.

Read More
Leamington man with cerebral palsy stars in film about how he climbed Everest on...

Visitors are welcome to bring their very own picnics treats to feed the family in the park.

There will also be food vendors.

Visitors are encouraged to bring camping chairs or blankets and settle in for the day.

Those with specific access or mobility needs can contact the event organisers via Facebook event to make sure they are catered for.

Find The King’s Coronation Celebration Leamington Spa on Facebook.

Charles IIILeamingtonCoronationKate LivingstonResidents