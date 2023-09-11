Register
Kit sponsor says Leamington girls football team could be Lionesses of the future

Stacey Stone of Pink Flamingos Nail & Beauty sponsored the Leamington Lions Girls team so they could get new winter training kits and jackets and was impressed by the attitude of all the players.
By The Newsroom
Published 11th Sep 2023, 16:41 BST
Updated 11th Sep 2023, 16:42 BST
A Leamington beautician has sponsored a girls football team and says she thinks its players are potential Lionesses of the future.

Stacey Stone of Pink Flamingos Nail & Beauty in Abbotts Street sponsored the Leamington Lions Girls team so they could get new winter training kits and jackets and was impressed by the attitude of all the players.

She said: “The girls were in need of some new kit for the winter

Stacey Stone of Pink Flamingos Nail & Beauty in Leamington has sponsored a Leamington Lions girls team, providing them with new winter training kit. Image supplied.
Stacey Stone of Pink Flamingos Nail & Beauty in Leamington has sponsored a Leamington Lions girls team, providing them with new winter training kit. Image supplied.

“I went down to meet the team and they are fantastic and were so grateful.

"I know they will all go far and maybe one day play in the World Cup.“I am so proud to sponsor these young girls.”

For more information about Leamington Lions FC visit https://www.leamingtonlions.co.uk/

