Kit sponsor says Leamington girls football team could be Lionesses of the future

A Leamington beautician has sponsored a girls football team and says she thinks its players are potential Lionesses of the future.

Stacey Stone of Pink Flamingos Nail & Beauty in Abbotts Street sponsored the Leamington Lions Girls team so they could get new winter training kits and jackets and was impressed by the attitude of all the players.

She said: “The girls were in need of some new kit for the winter

“I went down to meet the team and they are fantastic and were so grateful.

"I know they will all go far and maybe one day play in the World Cup.“I am so proud to sponsor these young girls.”