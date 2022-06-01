Knitted tributes, a dressed-up statue and a big picnic in the park - Rugby prepares to celebrate Platinum Jubilee

Lord John Scott has been temporarily transformed into the Queen.

While many small street parties and events are planned for Platinum Jubilee Weekend, which runs from June 2 to June 5, the main event will be held in Caldecott Park on Sunday from 12pm to 2pm.

Named the 'Big Lunch', Rugbeians are invited to bring a picnic and a rug to enjoy live music at the bandstand and a children's entertainer.

Ahead of the landmark weekend Rugbeians have been sprucing up the borough with flags and bunting.

A lovely knitted display adorns the post box in Bilton. Photo submitted by Amjad Ali.

And though the Queen has not officially visited since 1967, the mysterious group of Dunchurch pixies who decorate the Lord John Scott statue each Christmas have been to work - transforming the Lord into the Queen - complete with a corgi at her feet.