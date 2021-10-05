Knitters at Warwick community centre getting ready for Christmas fair - and they are looking for local crafters to join the event

The Gap’s Thursday Knit ‘n’ Natter group are knitting festive gifts for a Christmas fair in December. Photo supplied

Knitters at a community centre in Warwick are getting ready for a Christmas craft fair - and are looking for other crafters in the town to join the event.

The Christmas craft fair is due to take place on December 4 at The Gap in Oakwood Grove.

The idea came from Cherylynnne Harrison, who runs The Gap’s Knit ‘n’ Natter coffee morning on Thursdays for over 55's.

What started as a Christmas project for the group to make items to raise money for the community centre, which also helps vulnerable older people and disadvantaged children and young people, has become a new Christmas event.

The knitters - who have been making Christmas pudding chocolate orange cases, stars, wreaths, Father Christmases, and tree decorations - would like other craftspeople to join them at the fair by hiring a table at £7.50 each.

The charity event, being held indoors at the community centre and all proceeds will go to The Gap, which is a registered charity that runs the community centre, youth clubs, and activities for the elderly.

Any crafters who are interested can email: [email protected] for more information and to book a table or call 01926 494200 by November 5.

The Gap community centre is also running an art group on Monday afternoons from 2pm to 4pm, which is looking for new members.

Adults of all ages and abilities are invited to go along and those looking to join can do so at the introductory offer of £2 per session. Tea, coffee, and cake will also available at an additional charge.

Artists can drop-in and should bring their own materials.

Knit ‘n’ natter and crochet ‘n’ chatter coffee mornings are held on Thursdays 10am to 12 noon.