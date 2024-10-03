Knock-on effect of August riots will impact Warwickshire 'for some time to come', say police

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) Philip Seccombe believes the ripple effect of August's rioting across the country will be felt in Warwickshire “for some time to come”.

Although disorder was prevented on the patch, the county’s officers were deployed elsewhere with three from Warwickshire hospitalised due to heat exhaustion while aiding colleagues in Tamworth.

Mr Seccombe hailed the work of the force in his report to Warwickshire’s Police & Crime Panel – the team of councillors that oversees his work.

“I join the many voices who have spoken to utterly condemn the criminal minority of thugs and extremists who sought to hijack tragedy for racist hatred and violence,” he wrote.

Warwickshire Police and Crime Commissioner Philip Seccombe. Picture supplied.

“In the aftermath, there have been hundreds of arrests made across the country with rapid action taken by police, prosecutors and those working in courts.

“While necessary and an important part of bringing the disorder to an end, it is not without consequence on the wider criminal justice system. I consequently convened an extraordinary meeting of the Local Criminal Justice Board to seek an understanding of the situation and I am continuing to monitor it.

“With many criminal justice partners operating regionally and with the ongoing national situation over prison capacity, these are issues which will continue to have an impact on Warwickshire for some time to come.”

Councillor Tim Jenkins (Lab, Exhall), who represents Nuneaton & Bedworth Borough Council on the Police & Crime Panel, was pleased by the response to the threat of rioting in his area.

“The violent disorder and rioting was awful, we all witnessed it,” said Cllr Jenkins.

"There were threats on social media that there would be events in Nuneaton but it was dealt with very promptly with a response on social media.”

Mr Seccombe promised to pass on that message, adding: “Although there were no riots or disturbances in Warwickshire, three of our officers went to Tamworth and ended up in hospital, not with major injuries I am pleased to say.

“We had teams on standby to go anywhere. Some went to Rotherham and to Tamworth in what was a national, coordinated response.

“I think the force performed well in that operation as well as doing some good prevention work and communication with local communities beforehand.”

That opened up the wider question of how pooling of police resources affects local policing matters, particularly with such provision thin on the ground as it is.

Councillor Dave Humphreys (Con, Coleshill South & Arley) represents Warwickshire County Council on the panel but also serves on North Warwickshire Borough Council and led the probe on that point.

Mr Seccombe replied: “It is a very operational question and it is in the gift of the chief constable (Debbie Tedds, who has since stood down from her role) how she deploys resources.

“I want there to be a minimum amount of abstraction of officers, I want there to be a maximum number of PCSOs filling those Safer Neighbourhood Teams."

Referring to the movement of officers from across the county to help deal with protests at Kingsbury Oil Terminal, he said that the rate at which officers are moved is now “better than it was then, and it should be”, vowing to look into specific areas if there are problems.