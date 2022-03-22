Labrador Tia becomes Kenilworth Dog's Trust's 100th rehomed dog this year

The Dogs Trust Kenilworth is celebrating its 100th rehoming of a dog this year.

Taking the accolade was nine-year-old Labrador, Tia, who was adopted by Peter and Claire McCrone from Leamington.

Tia found herself in the care of the Honiley rehoming centre when her previous owners could no longer care for her.

Peter and Claire McCrone with their new dog Tia. Photo supplied

Peter said: “Our daughter had been looking on the Dogs Trust website for quite some time for a dog that would be suitable for our family, and Tia was worth the wait.

“She has settled in brilliantly and is often found in one of her many beds next to our daughter Georgina’s desk where she stays whilst she does her homework.

"She loves playing ball, having her tummy rubbed and snuggling on the sofa, so she is perfect.

“She is our first rescue dog and you can see that she has been loved and cared for and well trained by her previous owner.

"She is so sweet natured, we all love her to pieces and would encourage anyone wanting to welcome a dog into their lives to consider adopting a dog that deserves a second chance.”

Dogs Trust Kenilworth have had a busy start to the year, but as ever, the team are still caring for many homeless hounds all looking to find a forever home of their own.

Emma-Jane Thomas, manager at Dogs Trust Kenilworth, said: “It has certainly been a busy start to the year but it’s fantastic that so many people, like Peter and Claire, want to give our dogs a second chance and it’s wonderful to see Tia settled in her home."