Ladies of Inner Wheel Club of Kenilworth enjoy Easter themed fun at latest meeti​​​​​​​ng

New members are always welcome

By The Newsroom
Published 13th Apr 2023, 11:57 BST
Updated 13th Apr 2023, 12:45 BST
The Ladies of the Inner Wheel Club of Kenilworth at their monthly meeting in March, after enjoying lunch they had much fun decorating Easter Bonnets.
The Ladies of the Inner Wheel Club of Kenilworth at their monthly meeting in March, after enjoying lunch they had much fun decorating Easter Bonnets.

The Ladies of the Inner Wheel Club of Kenilworth at their monthly meeting in March, after enjoying lunch they had much fun decorating Easter Bonnets.

In May next year, members of Inner Wheel from all over the world will be gathering in Manchester to celebrate the Centenary of Inner Wheel in the city where it started all those years ago. The organisation is one of the largest women’s international groups in the world.

A spokesperson for the Inner Wheel Club of Kenilworth said: "Our local Inner Wheel Club ladies meet at Kenilworth Golf Club on the third Tuesday of each month for a meal, fun and fellowship while raising funds for local and international charities.

"We welcome visitors to come along to join us at a meeting at Kenilworth Golf Club in Crewe Lane. For further details please contact the secretary, Janet Holden, by email at [email protected]"

