The Ladies of the Inner Wheel Club of Kenilworth at their monthly meeting in March, after enjoying lunch they had much fun decorating Easter Bonnets.

The Ladies of the Inner Wheel Club of Kenilworth at their monthly meeting in March, after enjoying lunch they had much fun decorating Easter Bonnets.

In May next year, members of Inner Wheel from all over the world will be gathering in Manchester to celebrate the Centenary of Inner Wheel in the city where it started all those years ago. The organisation is one of the largest women’s international groups in the world.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A spokesperson for the Inner Wheel Club of Kenilworth said: "Our local Inner Wheel Club ladies meet at Kenilworth Golf Club on the third Tuesday of each month for a meal, fun and fellowship while raising funds for local and international charities.