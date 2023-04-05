Landlord near Rugby is invited to Parliament after reaching finals of national competition

Landlord Brian Priest was invited to parliament to celebrate reaching the competition finals

Alberto Costa MP with Matthew Clark representative John Steele, Brian Priest and Emma Jones of The Chequers and Des O’Flanagan, PubAid co-founder.

A local pub landlord has been invited to parliament after reaching the finals of a national competition.

As we previously reported, the Chequers Pub in Swinford beat some 200 others pubs to reach 15 chosen to go through to the finals of the Community Pub Hero Awards.

The pub was recognised for its efforts supporting the local community and charities by holding parties, a BBQ, raffles, games and quiz nights and coffee mornings.

They also hosted fundraising events like a charity dog show and an annual ‘Gig in the Garden’.

Landlord Brian Priest visited parliament to celebrate the awards, where it was announced The Beeswing Pub in Northallerton, Yorkshire, had scooped the top prize.

South Leicestershire MP Alberto Costa welcomed Brian to parliament and said the pub is of huge importance locally.

Mr Costa said, “It was a real pleasure to welcome Brian from The Chequers in Swinford to parliament last week for the national finals of the Community Pub Hero Awards.

“The Chequers is a firm favourite for many constituents and visitors to the area, and it’s no surprise really with the fantastic array of local ales they have on offer, the picturesque setting and of course the warm welcome you receive from Brian and his team.

