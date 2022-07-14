Landmark 500-year-old Grade II-listed Manor House in Southam up for sale - here's your chance to own a piece of history

The Manor House, in Market Hill in Southam, is estimated to have been built in the mid to late 1500s. Photo supplied by ehB

A landmark 16th century, Grade II-listed building reputedly patronised by royalty is up for sale in Southam.

The Manor House, in Market Hill, Southam, is the town’s showpiece building and is estimated to have been built in the mid to late 1500s.

One of its most famous guests is said to be Charles I, who reputedly stayed there before the Battle of Edgehill in the first English Civil War in 1642.

More recently, the site has undergone extensive external restoration following the departure of its last occupant – a branch of the Dudley Taylor pharmacy chain.

It is on the market for offers in the region of £395,000 with Leamington commercial property firm ehB Reeves.

Simon Hain, director at ehB Reeves, said: “This is a genuinely unique opportunity to own a landmark building where you can feel the history seeping out of the walls.

“It’s a building of exceptionally complex design, with decorative timber framing with fine carvings, constructed out of stone and oak, with beautiful stone mullion and period timber and leaded windows.

“The timberwork and stonework has all been exposed and restored and the results are genuinely spectacular.

“The site has great potential for a restaurant but could also be a private dwelling for someone with plenty of time and imagination.”

The property has 1,257 sq. ft of retail area; 159 sq. ft of ground floor storage; 165 sq. ft in first floor offices and a two-bedroom duplex residential apartment with period features. There is also room to expand and a

roof garden.

“The area has undergone considerable redevelopment in recent years, including the construction of a new library very close by,” added Simon.

“This fascinating building is at the heart of the town and will be a fantastic asset to its next owner.”

For more information about the property and for more photos, go to: https://ehbcommercial.com/properties/view/the-manor-house-1-market-hill