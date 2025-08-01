Large section of Leamington car park closed before demolition of adjacent multi-storey starts

Hoarding has been put up at the Covent Garden surface car park in Leamington before demolition work starts at the adjacent multi-storey car park.

A large section of a busy surface car park in Leamington town centre has been closed before demolition work starts on the adjacent multi-storey.

For the purposes of the work being carried out safely Warwick District Council has put hoarding up at the Covent Garden surface car park in Russell Street with the demolition of the adjacent multi-storey car park set to start soon.

This means the surface car park’s capacity has been reduced to 32 spaces and all of its disabled parking spaces are not accessible.

Blue badge holders can still use the remaining spaces in the car park for free.

A sign at the Covent Garden surface car park in Leamington providing information about the work that is taking place and where motorists can park their car elsewhere in the town centre.

The demolition work could take up to five months to be completed.

Over the next two or three years, the council will extend the surface car park and reopen the underground level of the multi-storey car park to create an additional temporary 120 parking spaces.

WDC’s portfolio holder for neighbourhood, Councillor Will Roberts, said: “Whilst longer term options are being considered for the Covent Garden gateway and for parking and infrastructure around Leamington town centre, we are pleased that after the demolition works have been completed; we are able to reintroduce additional parking to this key location including a secure area for bicycles.”

“We are confident that the town’s car parks can accommodate the temporary reduction of parking spaces during the demolition but do however apologise for any inconvenience that these works may cause.”

The Covent Garden multi-storey car park was closed in February 2023 due to it having ‘concrete cancer’ and no longer safe for use.

The council had planned to demolish the structure and replace it with a new, larger multi-storey car park and a new headquarters with a few luxury apartments attached.

This was to be part of another ongoing scheme involving the sale and demolition of its Riverside House headquarters in MIlverton Hill, which is being replaced with a new housing estate.

These plans for the Covent Garden site have since been scrapped and instead proposals have been discussed to replace it with a community wellbeing centre.

Further information, including alternative places to park is available here: https://orlo.uk/nQvvH