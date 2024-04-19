Last chance to see Leamington Spa OPEN Exhibition 2024 at town art gallery
and live on Freeview channel 276
Leamington Spa Art Gallery & Museum’s eclectic Leamington Spa OPEN Exhibition will close in about a month.
The exhibition, last held in 2022 before it returned to the gallery this year, has been a regular feature of the venue’s programme of events since the 1930s.
Over the years the exhibition has included sculpture, photography, installation pieces, computer generated imagery and textiles.
This year, an independent panel of judges chose Laura Adkins’ ceramic sculpture The Hug as the winner.
Visitors to the exhibition also voted for Philippa Anderson’s work Untitled 36 to receive the People’s Choice Award.
Leamington Spa OPEN Exhibition 2024 will be open until Sunday May 12.
Admission to Leamington Spa Art Gallery & Museum is free.
Opening hours are Tuesday to Sunday from 10am to 4pm
For more information about Leamington Art Gallery & Museum and its exhibitions visit https://shorturl.at/gtHKM