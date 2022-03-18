Launch event held in Warwick to celebrate businesswoman's new wallpaper and mural venture

A new business born out of the Covid lockdown, aimed at creating one-off walls for people’s homes and businesses, marked its launch with an event in Warwick.

Designer Claret is the brainchild of Warwickshire entrepreneur Clare Underwood, who had a complete career change during the lockdown which led to the establishment of her on-trend

interiors business.

Left to right: Sophie Langston, Designer Claret; artist Juliet Bawden; artist Diane Maybey; Clare Underwood, founder of Designer Claret; Rhoda Barton, Designer Claret. Photo supplied

The business, which is based in Snitterfield, offers a range of wallpaper and murals, using designs created by a Warwickshire illustrator as well as another London-based artist.

The company has already had several commissions for its luxury wide wallpaper, including a statement dining room wall and powder rooms in an independent restaurant and tapas bar, both in Warwick.

The latter hosted an official launch on March 9, where its Prussian Blue Cabbages design was showcased to an array of guests.

Clare said: “We had a fabulous day at our launch with lots of support from people locally and from London and beyond. We’re looking forward to what the spring will bring.”

The launch was held at Bonito in Old Square in Warwick. Photo supplied

At the launch, held at Bonito tapas bar in Warwick, guests got the chance to meet the artists whose designs are featured on Designer Claret’s wallpaper.

Designer, maker, author and journalist Juliet Bawden, who has had more than 70 craft books published and designs, makes and writes for magazines including Coast, Simply Sewing and Reloved as well as the Cath Kidston and Laura Ashley websites travelled to Warwick for the launch, which was also attended by author and illustrator Diane Maybey, whose work includes six books for children’s charity Molly Olly’s Wishes.

“People don’t want their home or business to look the same as other people’s,” said Clare. “They want something unique or bespoke that says something about them and that’s what we create.”