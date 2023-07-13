Law firm moves to new offices in Leamington as part of ambitious growth plans

Thomas Flavell & Sons Solicitors, a thriving law firm, has announced its their forthcoming move to a dynamic and modern workspace at 19 Waterloo Place.

An expanding law firm is set to relocate to new offices in Leamington as part of its ambitious plans for growth.

Thomas Flavell & Sons Solicitors, a thriving law firm, has announced its upcoming move to a dynamic and modern workspace at 19 Waterloo Place.

Currently operating from separate offices on Regent Grove and Smith Street in Leamington and Warwick respectively, Thomas Flavell & Sons Solicitors aims to centralise its operations by bringing its team under one roof.

CAPTION: Jamie Connolly (left) with Jonathan Blood on the balcony of 19 Waterloo Place. Picture supplied.

The new premises will accommodate all existing staff and provide ample room for an additional 15 employees, further bolstering the firm's ability to serve their growing client base.

The firm, whose services encompass residential and commercial property matters, family law, probate, and litigation, has enjoyed remarkable success in recent years.

With the vision of expanding operations and attracting top talent, the firm sought an inviting and contemporary office space.

The upcoming move not only showcases the firm's ambition and commitment to clients but also highlights their dedication to fostering a collaborative and forward-thinking work environment.

The modern amenities and strategic location of the Waterloo Place premises will undoubtedly enhance the firm's ability to provide exceptional legal services while attracting talented professionals who share their values and vision.

Jamie Connolly, Director and Head of Corporate at Thomas Flavell & Sons, is looking to introduce a fresh and vibrant work environment by embracing open office space, hot-desking, and collaborative breakout areas.

This approach aims to foster a relaxed atmosphere, departing from the conventional setting typically associated with traditional offices.

He said: “We wanted our new office to be a real draw for both our staff and our clients instead of being a staid environment where our employees didn’t really want to be.

“It was important that we were in a thriving town centre like Leamington too – there are so many great businesses, cafes and bars that staff can enjoy while working here.

“We were also inspired by places like 1 Mill Street in Leamington, which is showing what the future of office working can be like with its flexible approach to working. We want to try and emulate that to a certain extent at Waterloo Place.

“Wareing & Company showed us a few places during our search, and the property on Waterloo Place really stood out for us thanks to its great interior space and central location.

“We’re really looking forward to the move and we’re confident our current staff, as well as future employees, will enjoy being based there.”

The office is expected to open in early September after the fit-out of the interior is finished and will add to the firm’s three offices in Leicestershire.

Jonathan Blood, director at Wareing & Company, added: “Leamington continues to be a desirable town for businesses to relocate providing the office space is of the right quality – and this deal is a clear example of that.

“19 Waterloo Place provides Thomas Flavell Solicitors with office space that is not only in a great location in the town, but has enough flexibility and size that they can fulfil their vision of open office working and expanding the business too.”