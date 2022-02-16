Law firm seeks former colleagues of Leamington woman who died due to exposure to asbestos to help with her family's compensation case

A photo of Cynthia Robson in her younger days provided by her family.

A Law firm is seeking the former colleagues of a Leamington woman who died due to exposure to asbestos to help with her family's compensation case.

Cynthia Robson, who more recently lived in Long Itchington died in May last year aged 74.

Trade Union Firm, OH Parsons LLP has said: "Mrs Parsons was exposed to asbestos whilst employed by the Department for Work & Pensions at two locations.

"Between 1963 and 1965 she was employed at Long Benton in Newcastle-upon-Tyne as a Child Benefit Administrator.

"She was also exposed in around 1985 whilst employed by the Department for Work & Pensions as an administrator at Walton House in The Parade, Leamington, when ceiling tiles containing asbestos were removed from above her whilst she was working.

"She was never warned at work about the dangers of asbestos and was exposed without being provided with a mask or any other protective equipment."

Lawyer Simon Matthews, an industrial disease specialist at OH Parsons LLP, has urged people to come forward as witnesses to assist in the compensation claim and says that anyone who worked at the Department for Work & Pensions between 1963 and 1965 at Long Benton, and around 1985 at Lemington, may be able to help, even if they did not personally know Cynthia.

He said “Cynthia’s family have been left devastated by what has happened.

"It is vital that people who worked with her for the Department for Work & Pensions in the 1960s or 1980s come forward to give statements about the working conditions and, specifically, about the asbestos within the buildings.”

“The risk to health from exposure to asbestos dust has been well known for decades.

"The Department for Work & Pensions should have been aware of the risks of exposing Cynthia and her fellow workers to asbestos dust at the time.”

“Had they taken appropriate measures, Cynthia and her family would have been spared the effects of this devastating illness.

“We are interested in talking to anyone who was employed at the Department for Work & Pensions between 1963 and 1965, or around 1985 at the locations in questions, whether or not they knew Cynthia.

"They may well be able to provide useful information that would assist with the compensation claim in any event.”