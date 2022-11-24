Paul Gallagher will give his talk titled East Meets West at The Leamington Spa Photographic Society’s next meeting at All Saints’ church on Tuesday (November 29).

Photo by Paul Gallagher.

Through his company aspect2i, he passes on his knowledge to others while sharing his passion for photography and the great outdoors.

The society has said: “Don’t miss this superb opportunity to view our beautiful world as seen through the sensitive eyes of a monochrome master, along with subtle interpretations in colour.”

Photo by Paul Gallagher.

The doors for the event will at 7.30pm and the talk will begin at 8pm.

Tickets cost £10 and can be bought online from the society’s website at www.lsps.org.uk by clicking on the link to [email protected]

For more information about the society visit https://www.lsps.org.uk/