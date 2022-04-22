Leamington accountants to take on The Wolf Run this weekend to raise money for Warwickshire hospice

Burgis & Bullock’s team for The Wolf Run with Bridget Richards (back, centre) who is the events and community fundraiser for The Shakespeare Hospice.

Staff from a Leamington accountancy firm are gearing up to tackle a challenging obstacle course in a bid raise valuable funds for a South Warwickshire charity.

The team representing Burgis & Bullock will be taking on the Wolf Run to raise money for The Shakespeare Hospice on Sunday, April 24.

The team of ten will head to Offchurch in Warwickshire to take on the off-road 10k running challenge – which includes conquering obstacles, and running across raw natural terrain, including open ground, woodland, lakes and thick mud.

Burgis & Bullock is seeking to raise £1,000 for The Shakespeare Hospice through the challenge.

The Shakespeare Hospice offers outstanding palliative and end-of-life care to patients, their families and carers across South Warwickshire. Their reach extends beyond the traditional Hospice walls, providing expert support within their local community and patients' own homes.

The firm hosts a range of fundraising events throughout the year to raise money for causes from across Warwickshire and, specifically, for many of their charity sector clients.

Wende Hubbard, managing partner at Burgis & Bullock, said: “It’s going to be a huge challenge for our team but supporting an important cause such as The Shakespeare Hospice will give them the extra boost to get over the line.

“The Shakespeare Hospice provides an invaluable service to many families in South Warwickshire at the most tragic of times.

“Hospices are mostly self-funded and rely on charitable donations, so for this year, and also having just welcomed the Hospice as a client of the firm, we thought it important to show our support and make the hospice our chosen charity.

“This will be the second time a Burgis & Bullock team has attempted to conquer The Wolf Run and I’m sure that this year’s contingent will be keen to beat the bar set by our team a few years ago.

“They have all been training hard in preparation for the challenge and we hope to raise as much as we can to support the hospice.”