Leamington Ahmadiyya Muslims attended major world peace event which called for ceasefires in Ukraine and Gaza
Leamington Ahmadiyya Muslims have attended a major world peace event at which calls were made for ceasefires in Gaza and Ukraine.
Representatives from the Leamington Ahmadiyya Muslim Association were part of an audience of more than 1,200 people who watched the World Head of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community, the Fifth Khalifa (Caliph), His Holiness, Hazrat Mirza Masroor Ahmad delivered the keynote address at the 18th National Peace Symposium at the largest Mosque in Western Europe in London on Saturday (March 9).
At the event, His Holiness said: “If we stand by and let these wars escalate further history will judge us with contempt as the authors of our own destruction and misery”