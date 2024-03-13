Leamington Ahmadiyya Muslims attended major world peace event which called for ceasefires in Ukraine and Gaza

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leamington Ahmadiyya Muslims have attended a major world peace event at which calls were made for ceasefires in Gaza and Ukraine.

Representatives from the Leamington Ahmadiyya Muslim Association were part of an audience of more than 1,200 people who watched the World Head of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community, the Fifth Khalifa (Caliph), His Holiness, Hazrat Mirza Masroor Ahmad delivered the keynote address at the 18th National Peace Symposium at the largest Mosque in Western Europe in London on Saturday (March 9).

