Leamington Aid for Ukraine appeal has bought four new ambulances to help the cause

Campaigners have given their heartfelt thanks to all those who have helped them to reach the “momentous milestone” writes David Harrop.

The Leamington Aid for Ukraine appeal is thanking all those who have helped to buy ambulances for the war torn country, writes campaign supporter David Harrop.

As a result of the war in Ukraine there is a huge need for ambulances to treat the sick and wounded.

Advertisement

Advertisement

At Aid for Ukraine in Leamington Spa, we are thrilled to announce a momentous milestone in our mission to improve this situation.

The four new ambulances bought by the Aid for Ukraine Appeal. Picture supplied.

Thanks to the incredible support from LKQ Euro Car Parts, Ambulance Aid and The Royal Priors Shopping Centre, we have successfully purchased four new ambulances for hospitals in the war torn country.

The dedication and generosity of our sponsors and money raised at our charity shop at the Royal Priors Shopping Centre have made a significant impact on the lives of countless patients and medical professionals across Ukraine.

These state-of-the-art ambulances, facilitate a fast response to emergencies and replace the 50 year old ambulances that many hospitals in the country are still reliant on.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A special thank you goes to Ambulance Aid for their sponsorship, which allowed us to add an extra ambulance to our fleet.

Their contribution has undoubtedly amplified our ability to serve the people of Ukraine and save lives.

Moreover, we extend our heartfelt gratitude to Make Good Grow for providing us with the passion van.

This invaluable support enabled us to organise a seamless collection day, gather all the drivers, and efficiently deliver ambulances to Euro Car Parts central distribution.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In response to the amazing support we have received, we would like to take this opportunity to thank all those involved who contributed so generously, including the people of Leamington Spa and surrounding areas.

Your commitment to making a positive impact to the lives of the sick and injured in Ukraine is an inspiration, touching and saving the lives of many.

This achievement is a testament to the power of collaboration and collective efforts in improving medical services across Ukraine.

Let's keep this spirit of working together to create a healthier, happier future for all, because together we can make a difference.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The need is constant, the war continues to take its toll and the need increases every day.

You can see the wonderful humanitarian contributions The Polish Centre are giving to Ukraine as they are regularly updated on it’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/PolishcentreLeamington