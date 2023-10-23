Register
Leamington airline pilot hopes his book for aviation enthusiasts will fly off the shelves

Steve Ford held a book signing for 20 West at Waterstones in the town centre recently. The book covers "six turbulent decades of change in aviation" described as "a rich tapestry of aviation history, pilot experiences, and aircraft development that transcends mere memoir."
By Oliver Williams
Published 23rd Oct 2023, 14:27 BST
Updated 23rd Oct 2023, 14:27 BST
A Leamington pilot is hoping the book he has launched he wrote for aviation enthusiasts will fly of the shelves.

Steve Ford held a book signing for 20 West at Waterstones in the town centre recently.

The book covers “six turbulent decades of change in aviation” described as “a rich tapestry of aviation history, pilot experiences, and aircraft development that transcends mere memoir.”

Steve Ford, the author of 20 West. Picture supplied.
Steve Ford, the author of 20 West. Picture supplied.
Steve said: “Over the years, I have probably worked with and flown with hundreds if not thousands of pilots, and one of the biggest drivers for me wanting to write this book was not because it is about me, but because it is about them.

"It will also allow those who have absolutely no idea what it is like to spend a lifetime in aviation to get a sense of what it looks, feels and smells like to be embraced by such a career.

"It is a way of life that wraps itself around you and enters every pore as you fall within its envelope.”

20 West by Steve Ford.
20 West by Steve Ford.

20 West is available in paperback for £8.99, hardback for £16.99 or e-book format for £2.99 on www.amazon.co.uk

It is also available at Waterstones in store or online at https://www.waterstones.com/https://www.waterstones.com/

For more information about Steve and 20 West visit www.20WestBook.com

