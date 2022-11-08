The committee for the Leamington and District Branch of Parkinson's UK.

The Leamington and District branch of Parkinson’s UK is appealing for new members to help with its ongoing support of those affected by the disease and fundraising for the charity.

The group holds its meetings on the second Thursday of every month (apart from December) and will move venues from Lillington Free Church to The Nelson Club in Charles Street, Warwick, in January.

The group of volunteers offers information, friendship and support to people with Parkinson's, their families and carers living in Leamington, Warwick, Kenilworth, Southam and the surrounding areas.

It also runs physiotherapy, exercise and music sessions plus a friendship group.

Activities its runs include group holidays and a Christmas dinner.

It also gives members access to a voluntary driver service to attend meetings.