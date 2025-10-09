A jewellers with shops in Leamington and Kenilworth has won a national business award.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Jones Family Jewellers, which has shops in Park Street and Talisman Square, have been named Retail Team of the Year at the Professional Jeweller Awards 2025.

Others shortlisted for the award including national giants including 77 Diamonds, Austen & Blake, Baker Brothers, Beaverbrooks, Diamonds Factory and Jeremy France Jewellers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Marketing manager Nicole Goudie, and designer and goldsmith Alex Tamana, represented the team at the luxurious awards ceremony, where they joined some of the biggest names in the industry, including representatives from the Birmingham Assay Office and the National Association of Jewellers - to celebrate excellence in British jewellery retail.

Marketing manager Nicole Goudie and designer and goldsmith Alex Tamana of Jones the Family Jewellers receive the Retail Team of the Year award at the Professional Jeweller Awards 2025. Picture supplied.

Nicole said: “We’re absolutely thrilled and so proud to bring this award home.

"It’s a true reflection of our incredible team, our family-first values, and the relationships we’ve built with our wonderful customers. This win belongs to all of us - our staff and our loyal community.”