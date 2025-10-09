Leamington and Kenilworth jewellers wins national business award
The Jones Family Jewellers, which has shops in Park Street and Talisman Square, have been named Retail Team of the Year at the Professional Jeweller Awards 2025.
Others shortlisted for the award including national giants including 77 Diamonds, Austen & Blake, Baker Brothers, Beaverbrooks, Diamonds Factory and Jeremy France Jewellers.
Marketing manager Nicole Goudie, and designer and goldsmith Alex Tamana, represented the team at the luxurious awards ceremony, where they joined some of the biggest names in the industry, including representatives from the Birmingham Assay Office and the National Association of Jewellers - to celebrate excellence in British jewellery retail.
Nicole said: “We’re absolutely thrilled and so proud to bring this award home.
"It’s a true reflection of our incredible team, our family-first values, and the relationships we’ve built with our wonderful customers. This win belongs to all of us - our staff and our loyal community.”