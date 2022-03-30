Leamington and Kenilworth MPs' visits offer boost to important tourism sites

Front L-R Alistair Hollis, head of sport development and B2022 team leader and Matt Western, MP for Warwick and Leamington.

Leamington and Kenilworth's MPs have visited venues in their respective constituencies to promote how both play a major role in tourism for Warwickshire.

Matt Western, the MP for Warwick and Leamington, tried his hand at bowls on the greens at Victoria Park ahead of the site hosting the lawn and para bowls competitions for the forthcoming Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games this summer.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And Jeremy Wright, the MP for Kenilworth and Southam, went to The Holiday Inn in Abbey End which has recently re-opened to the public after it was used as a quarantine site during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic.

L-R Glyn Slade, Shakespeare’s England’s Business Development Officer, Jeremy Wright, MP for Kenilworth and Southam, Jess Biggs, Operations Manager at The Holiday Inn, Daniel Graham, General Manager of The Holiday

The visits, arranged by Shakespeare’s England, which markets and promotes tourism across South Warwickshire and the surrounding areas, highlighted the venues and attractions as part of English Tourism Week.

The VisitEngland-led initiative is an annual celebration of the national tourism industry.

Mr Western, who played under the watchful eye of Alistair Hollis, Bowls England’s head of sport development, said: "International focus is going to be on Birmingham 2022 and the bowling will not only highlight the very strong attractions of Leamington but will also support our hotels, guest houses and restaurants."