Leamington and Kenilworth MPs' visits offer boost to important tourism sites

Leamington and Kenilworth's MPs have visited venues in their respective constituencies to promote how both play a major role in tourism for Warwickshire.
Matt Western, the MP for Warwick and Leamington, tried his hand at bowls on the greens at Victoria Park ahead of the site hosting the lawn and para bowls competitions for the forthcoming Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games this summer.
And Jeremy Wright, the MP for Kenilworth and Southam, went to The Holiday Inn in Abbey End which has recently re-opened to the public after it was used as a quarantine site during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic.
The visits, arranged by Shakespeare’s England, which markets and promotes tourism across South Warwickshire and the surrounding areas, highlighted the venues and attractions as part of English Tourism Week.
The VisitEngland-led initiative is an annual celebration of the national tourism industry.
Mr Western, who played under the watchful eye of Alistair Hollis, Bowls England’s head of sport development, said: "International focus is going to be on Birmingham 2022 and the bowling will not only highlight the very strong attractions of Leamington but will also support our hotels, guest houses and restaurants."
Mr Wright added: "The Holiday Inn is a landmark property in Kenilworth and after serving a different purpose during much of the Covid crisis it is great to see it welcoming guests once again."