Leamington and Kenilworth petrolheads join scrap heap fundraiser to Monte Carlo

Driving enthusiasts from Leamington and Kenilworth are once again joining other petrolheads from across the UK for the Monte Carlo or Bust Rally.

Mark Clements and Georgina Peters from Kenilworth and Chris Begley and John Smalling from Leamington will be driving cars in their pairs worth less than £500 for more than 1,000 miles.

They will be driving to Monte Carlo via France, Switzerland and Italy in a Top Gear-style challenge.

Drivers from Leamington and Kenilworth will be taking part in the The Monte Carlo or Bust Rally. Photo of a previous Monte Carlo rally. Photo supplied

The world famous rally challenges car enthusiasts to source a banger car for less than £500 and take part in a variety of challenges along the way competing for points and prizes.

Teams are also encouraged to raise money for a charity of their choice. The last event in 2019 raised more than £150,000 for charities in the UK.

Mark said: “We first took part in the event in 2019, racing our beautiful banger all the way to Monte Carlo and she didn't miss a beat.

"We're back this year and laying down the challenge to the good people of Kenilworth to join us on another amazing adventure.”

Photo from a previous Monte Carlo rally. Photo supplied

Chris is hoping people from Leamington will also get involved. He said: “This is a brilliant opportunity to get your team into gear and experience some of the greatest roads in Europe in some of worst cars from the UK.”The Monte Carlo or Bust Rally takes place in June.