Register
BREAKING
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested
Strictly Come Dancing 2023 start date revealed
Full list of 52 Wilko stores to close next week as chain collapses
James Whale says this Christmas is his last as cancer treatment ends
Near miss: Woman cheats death after castle wall falls 30ft on head
AEW fire CM Punk after backstage incident at London show

Leamington and Kenilworth Wilko branches are not on list of stores to close imminently

The ailing high street retail chain has published a list of 52 stores to close next week as its staff are informed of job losses.
By Oliver Williams and Sam Johnson
Published 6th Sep 2023, 12:26 BST
Updated 6th Sep 2023, 12:26 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The Leamington and Kenilworth branches of ailing high street retail hain Wilko or not on the list of stores the company will close imminently.

Wilko has today (Wednesday September 6) published the list of 52 stores it will close on either Tuesday (September 12) or Thursday (September 14) next week costing 1,016 jobs.

Other redundancies elsewhere in the company have also been confirmed by administrators PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC).

Most Popular
Wilko in in the Lower Mall of the Royal Priors shopping Centre in Leamington is currently holding an 'administration sale'. Picture by Oliver Williams (National World)Wilko in in the Lower Mall of the Royal Priors shopping Centre in Leamington is currently holding an 'administration sale'. Picture by Oliver Williams (National World)
Wilko in in the Lower Mall of the Royal Priors shopping Centre in Leamington is currently holding an 'administration sale'. Picture by Oliver Williams (National World)

There will be another 299 jobs lost at two Wilko warehouses, plus a further 17 redundancies at its support centre.

This comes on top of 269 job losses already announced at the Wilko support centre, plus 14 other redundancies at a subsidiary firm, which were confirmed by PwC last week. Wilko collapsed into administration last month, putting more than 400 stores and 12,500 jobs at risk.

The future of the chain has been up in the air since then, with rumours a majority of stores could be bought by the owner of HMV in a move that would save 8,000 jobs. However, the rescue deal is said to have hit a stumbling block.

Read more: ‘Pupils should be starting at new Leamington school – but instead they face a building site’, says MP

Wilko in Kenilworth. Image courtesy of Google Maps.Wilko in Kenilworth. Image courtesy of Google Maps.
Wilko in Kenilworth. Image courtesy of Google Maps.

It was announced this week that B&M is to buy up to 51 stores in a deal worth £13million.

However, B&M has not confirmed which Wilko shops it has bought, or if it will save any jobs.

The stores are expected to be rebranded as B&M.

Wilko CEO Mark Jackson has published an open letter online which can be read here https://shorturl.at/ajuwK

Related topics:LeamingtonPricewaterhouseCoopers