Leamington and Rugby schools on list of teacher strike closures across Warwickshire tomorrow (Wednesday)

St Patrick’s Catholic Primary School in Leamington and Rugby High School are among those which will be closed due to the industrial action tomorrow (Wednesday February 1)

Warwickshire County Council has listed the schools in the area that it has confirmed will be closed due to teacher strikes tomorrow (Wednesday February 1).

St Patrick’s Catholic Primary School in Leamington will be closed for the day for all years from reception through to year 6.

Rugby High School is also among those which will also be closed for all years due to the industrial action with remote learning being provided for its pupils.

A poster for the NEU national strike for which a rally will take place in Leamington tomorrow (Wednesday February 1).

Kevin Courtney, joint general secretary of the National Education Union, will join teachers at the picket line outside Myton School in Warwick and later speak at a rally at Dale St Methodist Church Hall in Leamington on Wednesday (February 1).

Kineton CofE Primary School will be closed for all year groups except year 3 and Newburgh Primary School in Warwick will be closed to all year 3 classes and for class 1 LC.

Bishop’s Tachbrook C of E Primary will be closed for its year 2 pupils with remote learning being set for them.

