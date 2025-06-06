Two companies based in Leamington and Warwick have been called out by the Government for failing to pay workers minimum wage, as the National Living Wage rises.

Lisa Redding, group people director at Eden Hotel Collection, said: “We are aware that one of our hotels, Brockencote Hall Hotel in Kidderminster, was recently included in a Government list of organisations concerning underpayments of the minimum wage. “This is the result of an audit carried out by HMRC in 2019, and specifically relates to work uniform, which stated that our people should have all of their uniform funded by their employer – as opposed to the industry-wide practice of funding for branded uniform items only. “After discussions with HMRC we agreed a value for certain self-funded items – such as trousers and shoes – would have taken some employee’s wages below the minimum wage threshold. “As a result – despite our uniform policy at the time abiding with wider industry practice – Eden promptly calculated and reimbursed staff for any shortfalls. “Eden Hotel Collection prides itself on looking after its workforce, which is why all of its hotel workforce are paid above the National Living Wage, along with a commitment to review all pay rates annually. “As an organisation, we now also provide a full uniform for our people, along with a quarterly contribution towards new footwear. “Staff feedback is a high priority for us, which is why Eden has also been named as one of the top 30 Best Places to Work in hospitality for the past two years – which is based on staff surveys. “As a group we are also proud of our 90-day staff retention rate – which currently sits at 97 per cent – and is driven by acting on feedback that we get from our workforce; which, for example, has included giving them access to their wages when they have been earned via a platform called Wagestream – as well as introducing innovative staff recognition schemes.”