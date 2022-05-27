Leamington and Warwick colleges plant trees as part of green initiative to celebrate Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Students and staff at Royal Leamington Spa College and Warwick Trident College have been planting trees to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

The colleges, which are part of the WCG group made up of six across Warwickshire and Worcestershire, are taking part in the Queen’s Green Canopy – an initiative which invites people to plant a tree for the Jubilee to mark the Queen’s 70 years of service and to enhance the environment.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The young rowan trees, which are a favourite for wildlife, were supplied by Pershore College Garden Centre and Nursery - which is also part of WCG.

Tree planting at WCG's Warwick Trident College. Picture submitted.

Angela Joyce, chief executive of WCG, said: “We are extremely pleased to support the Queen’s Green Canopy initiative and add a rowan tree to the grounds of each of our colleges.

“The trees will not only be a lasting legacy in recognition of the Queen’s 70 years of service, but also help to enhance the environment.”

The college group has recently been awarded the Planet Mark sustainability certificate for an eighth consecutive year.

This recognises organisations which make year-on-year reductions in carbon emissions.

Tree planting at WCG's Royal Leamington Spa College. Picture submitted.

WCG reported a 7.5 per cent reduction in carbon emissions in 2020/21 compared to the previous year.

Angela added: ““We run a number of land-based courses at WCG so sustainability is something that is embedded in both our policies and our curriculum, and we have worked hard to reduce our carbon footprint, cut down waste and crack down on single use plastics.

“This is why we are also thrilled to be awarded the Planet Mark sustainability certificate for the eighth consecutive year.