Leamington and Warwick colleges plant trees as part of green initiative to celebrate Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Students and staff at Royal Leamington Spa College and Warwick Trident College have been planting trees to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.
The colleges, which are part of the WCG group made up of six across Warwickshire and Worcestershire, are taking part in the Queen’s Green Canopy – an initiative which invites people to plant a tree for the Jubilee to mark the Queen’s 70 years of service and to enhance the environment.
The young rowan trees, which are a favourite for wildlife, were supplied by Pershore College Garden Centre and Nursery - which is also part of WCG.
Angela Joyce, chief executive of WCG, said: “We are extremely pleased to support the Queen’s Green Canopy initiative and add a rowan tree to the grounds of each of our colleges.
“The trees will not only be a lasting legacy in recognition of the Queen’s 70 years of service, but also help to enhance the environment.”
The college group has recently been awarded the Planet Mark sustainability certificate for an eighth consecutive year.
This recognises organisations which make year-on-year reductions in carbon emissions.
WCG reported a 7.5 per cent reduction in carbon emissions in 2020/21 compared to the previous year.
Angela added: ““We run a number of land-based courses at WCG so sustainability is something that is embedded in both our policies and our curriculum, and we have worked hard to reduce our carbon footprint, cut down waste and crack down on single use plastics.
“This is why we are also thrilled to be awarded the Planet Mark sustainability certificate for the eighth consecutive year.
“We are continuing to develop our policies and engage with students and staff about the importance of carbon reduction and are committed to reducing our carbon footprint even further during this academic year and beyond.”