Leamington and Warwick dancers help Coventry foodbank with its Christmas campaign

The light-hearted social media campaign with a serious message, aims to raise awareness as well as thousands of pounds for the Foodbank, which has 14 centres throughout the city.

Young dancers from Warwick and Leamington are helping Coventry Foodbank with the launch of its latest festive fundraising campaign to help tackle the rising food crisis.

The Foodbank is appealing for support to help meet increasing demand through a new fun five-part video, filmed in collaboration with two local dance groups.

Viv Kibble with Leamington and Warwick Academy of Dance and Pointe The Way Ballet School dancers/ Picture supplied.

Some 24 dancers aged between six and 15, from Leamington and Warwick Academy of Dance and from Pointe The Way Ballet School in Solihull, used the medium of dance to narrate the story of The Night Before Christmas – but with a difference.

It is hoped the video, which airs in its entirety for the first time tomorrow (Wednesday), will even surpass the success of last year’s, The Dance of the Foodbank Fairies, which raised £22k.

This time the Fairies are trying to fend off Hunger in the guise of ninjas who are trying to steal the food.