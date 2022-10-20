Leamington and Warwick graduates celebrate their success at graduation day

Graduates from Royal Leamington Spa College and Warwick Trident College celebrated their achievements on their graduation day in Warwick. Photo supplied

More than 160 graduates from Warwickshire College and University Centre (WCUC) attended a trio of ceremonies at St Mary’s Church in Warwick.

WCUC is the Higher Education arm of college group WCG – which includes Royal Leamington Spa College and Warwick Trident College – and graduates from both colleges were celebrated during the first two ceremonies.

The ceremonies were followed by a procession through Warwick from the church.

Chloe Smith, 26 from Coventry, shifted careers from construction to game design when starting the course. She now has a job secured in Leamington and has graduated from the BA Games Art course.

Angela Joyce, CEO of WCG, opened the ceremonies and presented scrolls signifying the former student’s graduation from the college.

She was joined for all three ceremonies by newly-appointed WCG President Louise Bennett.

Louise led Coventry and Warwickshire Chamber of Commerce as its Chief Executive for nearly 20 years, is a Deputy Lieutenant of the West Midlands and was High Sheriff of the County of the West Midlands for 2021.

For each ceremony, one student had the opportunity to give the student vote of thanks address, with Leanna Caan, Early Years, Childhood and Education Studies graduate at Royal Leamington Spa College, speaking on behalf of her fellow students.



Leanna, 31 from Bishop’s Itchington, said: “I have four children and my youngest was three when I started the course, so getting her into school and then managing this course was a massive challenge for me, but the tutors really supported me through it.

“The last year of my course was rather challenging, as when applying for my PGCE, I found out that because I did my GCSEs in Ireland, they no longer counted.

"So between January and July, I had to redo my English, maths and science – all alongside my dissertation and course.

“I’m focused on getting into teaching and enjoying this year of my PGCE at the University of Warwick.”

Molly Biddle, 23 from Warwick, was a recipient of the Oken Eyffler bursary scheme through the college and graduated from BA Business and Management.

She said: “I’m quite overwhelmed and emotional after the graduation ceremony. When we heard the vote of thanks I choked up actually and I’m just really proud.

“I have moved to London now and work in marketing at a design consultancy called PriestmanGoode. I’m hoping to progress, get into a management role, maybe one day be a director.”

Ivan Bataslov, 22 from Bulgaria, also graduated from the Games Art degree and has joined the game development team at Playground Games in Leamington.

He said: “Graduation was an awesome day. I like living in Leamington and found my original BTEC course online. It fitted my interests, so I applied. After completing the BTEC, I moved on to the full degree course so ended up spending five years at the college.

“I recently joined the game development team at Playground Games as a designer. Further down the line I hope to open my own studio, get involved in different industries, and improve my artwork.”

Two new fellowships were also presented as part of the ceremonies involving Royal Leamington Spa College and Warwick Trident College graduates.

Peter Manford, a governor of the college group for 14 years, and David Darling, CEO of Kwalee and co-founder of Codemasters, were both recognised with fellowships.