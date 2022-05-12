Leamington and Warwick leisure centres are offering free swimming sessions for people with dementia and their carers next week

The swimming pool at Newbold Comyn Leisure Centre

Leisure centres in Leamington and Warwick are offering free swimming for those living with dementia and their carers during Dementia Action Week next week (May 16 to 23)

St Nicholas Park Leisure Centre and Newbold Comyn Leisure Centre, run by operator Everyone Active in partnership with Warwick District Council, are all taking part in the initiative.

More than 920,000 people in the UK are living with dementia, with symptoms including the loss of cognitive functioning — thinking, remembering, and reasoning — to such an extent that it interferes with a person's daily life and activities.

Research shows that low-impact exercise can be beneficial, not only for physical health but for mental health too and can improve the quality of life for people in all stages of dementia.

Swimming, in particular, has the added benefits of reducing anxiety, improving mood and enhancing psychological wellbeing.

Gareth Wagg, Everyone Active’s contract manager, said: “We’re delighted to launch this initiative and hope it will encourage more people living with dementia to enjoy using our facilities.

“We know research has shown that swimming specifically has multiple benefits for people living with this condition, and is accessible, no matter what your age, ability or fitness level.

“Being more active will help people to live well with dementia, improving their physical fitness and mental wellbeing, as well as having fun.”

Councillor Liam Bartlett, Warwick District Council’s portfolio holder for culture, tourism and leisure added: We very much hope that members of our local community are able to take part in this initiative and if successful can introduce the enjoyment and benefits of swimming into their regular routines.”

For further information or to book, visit https://bit.ly/3srYz1m

Those with underlying health conditions such as heart problems, diabetes or breathing issues should contact their GP before starting any new activity.

Dementia Action Week is the Alzheimer’s Society’s biggest and longest running awareness campaign.