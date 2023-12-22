Leamington and Warwick leisure centres score top marks in assessments
and live on Freeview channel 276
St Nicholas Park Leisure Centre in Warwick and Newbold Comyn Leisure Centre in Leamington have achieved an ‘excellent’ score in a rigorous two-day assessment.
Quest is a continuous improvement tool for leisure facilities and sports development teams, and is managed by Right Directions in partnership with Leisure-net Solutions, on behalf of Sport England.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The centres, run by leading operator Everyone Active in partnership with Warwick District Council, scored highly in many areas within the mystery visit and formal assessment elements of the Quest Plus Assessment
The core modules include operational management, customer journey, environmental management, compliance declaration, tackling inequalities and managing the team.
Alex Fuoco-Lang, Everyone Active’s contract manager, said: “We are delighted with the outcome of the Quest assessment and believe it is testament to the hard work of the centres and their teams.
“To be recognised for not only operational excellence, but also the positive impact the centres have on local communities, makes us really proud.
Advertisement
Advertisement
“At Everyone Active, we are committed to providing quality facilities for all ages, abilities and interests, and we hope the local community can feel confident knowing their leisure centres have this added stamp of credibility.”
Councillor Jim Sinnott, Warwick District Council’s Portfolio Holder for Communities and Leisure added: “We are really pleased with the achievements of the teams at Everyone Active in achieving such a good score through this rigorous assessment.
"These results give us confidence that these facilities are operated and maintained to the highest of standards for all customers.”