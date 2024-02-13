Leamington and Warwick MP highlights value of apprentices during National Apprenticeship Week
Warwick and Leamington MP Matt Western has highlighted the value of apprentices during National Apprenticeship Week.
In Parliament, Mr Western hosted an SMMT (Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders) event with apprentices from the automotive
industry, including those doing apprenticeships with local employers such as Jaguar Land Rover.
Later in the week, the Labour MP paid a visit to Warwickshire College Group’s site in Leamington to meet with plumbing and hairdressing
apprentices and see their courses in action.
On the event and visit, Matt Western said: “It is always great to have chance to catch up with apprentices from across a number of sectors and hear first hand from them about the skills they’re developing and how they’re finding their courses.
“Apprentices are hugely in demand and there are some brilliant courses being offered locally which I really recommend people
take a look at.
“Thanks to all at Leamington College for the warm welcome and so many automotive industry apprentices for making the journey
to Parliament last week.”
National Apprenticeship Week is an annual week-long celebration that aims to highlight and raise awareness of the contributions
made by apprentices and their employers and across the country.
This year’s theme is ‘Skills for Life”, reflecting on how apprenticeships can help individuals to develop the skills and knowledge
required for a rewarding career, and employers to develop a workforce with future ready skills.
Many employers have reported facing the impact of a skills shortage in the UK, where employers fund it difficult to fill a role
due to applicants not having the required skills or qualifications. In 2022, approximately 10% of employers in the UK reported skills shortage vacancies.
The issue is particularly relevant to the local gaming industry in Warwick and Leamington.
A 2023 survey by TIGA, the trade association representing the UK video games industry, found that 93 per cent of studios surveyed who found it difficult/very difficult to fill vacancies in their workforce highlighted a shortage of applicants with the required skills, experience or qualifications.