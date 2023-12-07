Leamington and Warwick MP supports Small Business Saturday event across towns

Matt Western at Steve Quigley & Sons butchers on Small Business Saturday.

Warwick and Leamington MP Matt Western has thrown his support behind small businesses across both towns.

As part of what was the tenth annual and national Small Business Saturday event, Mr Western visited independent businesses also including in Whitnash and villages last Saturday (December 2)

He later voiced his support on social media.

Mr Western said: “I’ve lived here in our towns for 20 years now and have seen the huge benefit these independent businesses bring to our local economy and how they make our communities so special.

“It’s hugely important to me to support them in every way I can, all year round, whether that is through assisting them with casework, any issues they raise or just spending money with them.