Leamington and Warwick paddling pools not set to reopen until 2026
The council has been working to upgrade the pools in St Nicholas Park in Warwick and Victoria Park in Leamington since February.
Initially, the pools were due to open in summer but both sites have faced some delays.
The pool in Victoria Park opened on July 26 and less than three weeks later it was closed once more.
The council announced on August 13 that due to a ‘technical issues’ the pool would be closed on August 14.
However, on August 14, the council then said the pool “has had to close with immediate effect due to a range of technical issues” and that it didn’t expect the pool to reopen for the rest of the school summer holidays.
Despite the ongoing issues, work has continued at the pool in Warwick but no opening date has been mentioned.
However, on August 28, Warwick District Council posted an update on its website stating the reopening of both pools would now be delayed until next year.
It said: “The council is not satisfied with the quality of the work that has been carried out so far.
"Once Victoria Park had opened and was being used, it quickly became apparent that there were technical issues to be addressed.
"Regrettably, the council will not authorise reopening the paddling pools until all the rectification work has been completed and funded by the contractor over the next few weeks.
"Victoria park and St Nicholas park’s paddling pools will both open in 2026.”