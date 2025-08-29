Leamington and Warwick paddling pools not set to reopen until 2026

Warwick District Council has said the new paddling pools in Leamington and Warwick will not reopen until 2026.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The council has been working to upgrade the pools in St Nicholas Park in Warwick and Victoria Park in Leamington since February.

Initially, the pools were due to open in summer but both sites have faced some delays.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The pool in Victoria Park opened on July 26 and less than three weeks later it was closed once more.

Top photos show the paddling pool at Victoria Park in Leamington (photos by Warwick District Council) and bottom photos show the progress as of August 28 at the pool in St Nicholas Park in Warwick (photos by Geoff Ousbey).

The council announced on August 13 that due to a ‘technical issues’ the pool would be closed on August 14.

However, on August 14, the council then said the pool “has had to close with immediate effect due to a range of technical issues” and that it didn’t expect the pool to reopen for the rest of the school summer holidays.

Despite the ongoing issues, work has continued at the pool in Warwick but no opening date has been mentioned.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, on August 28, Warwick District Council posted an update on its website stating the reopening of both pools would now be delayed until next year.

It said: “The council is not satisfied with the quality of the work that has been carried out so far.

"Once Victoria Park had opened and was being used, it quickly became apparent that there were technical issues to be addressed.

"Regrettably, the council will not authorise reopening the paddling pools until all the rectification work has been completed and funded by the contractor over the next few weeks.

"Victoria park and St Nicholas park’s paddling pools will both open in 2026.”