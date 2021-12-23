Leamington and Warwick pubs help raise money for charity at screenings of egg box boat race

Pubs in Leamington and Warwick helped to raise somefunds for charity at the screenings of an egg box boat race.

12 pubs entered the race, dubbed The Slaughterhouse Players Egg Box Boat Race and organised by the amateur dramatic group of the same name.

The race took place in St John’s Brook in St Nicholas’ Park in Warwick and was filmed with commentary from Moto GP legend Steve Parrish.

Mayor of Warwick Richard Edgington presenting the winning prize to Adam Burley, bar manager at the Rose & Crown in Warwick. Photo supplied

On Tuesday (December 21) screenings of the film were held at each of the pubs that took part.

The screenings raised £267.39 in the collection buckets put out in the pubs and the Slaughterhouse Players also donated £100 from money paid by the pubs to enter the race - making a total of £367.39 being donated the Myton Hospice.

The race was won by the Rose and Crown, who were presented with their certificate by the Mayor of Warwick, Cllr Richard Edgington.

Ben Lambert, from the Slaughterhouse Players, said: “We’re thrilled to have raised over £300 for the Myton Hospice and hopefully put a smile on people’s faces - especially given everything else that has been going on.