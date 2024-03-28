Leamington and Warwick rail passengers will face disruption during the strikes in April
Rail passengers have been warned to only travel if essential on scheduled rail worker strike days next month.
Striking by rail unions ASLEF and RMT will cause severe disruption to Chiltern Railways, West Midland Railway and CrossCountry services on several days in April.
Due to an overtime ban, ASLEF will strike on Thursday April 4 and Friday 5, resulting in reduced service across most of the network and no services north of Birmingham.
West Midland Railway
There will be no West Midlands Railway services on Friday April 5. Services on the other days will be subject to disruption and cancellations during this period. Visit: https://www.westmidlandsrailway.co.uk/
Chiltern Railway
On Friday April 5 there will be no services between London Euston and Birmingham New Street and a reduced Chiltern service between London Marylebone and Birmingham Moor Street will be exceptionally busy.
No Chiltern services will run at all on Saturday April 6 a reduced service will be in place on Monday April 8 and Tuesday April 9 due to further industrial strike action. Visit: https://www.chilternrailways.co.uk/
CrossCountry Trains
On Saturday April 13, CrossCountry workers will be striking against the de-recognition of supervisory and clerical grades, which will lead to a disruption of services. Visit: https://www.crosscountrytrains.co.uk