Leamington and Warwick Sea Cadets to celebrate 80th anniversary with open day and party for current and former members

The Leamington and Warwick Sea Cadets 2022. Picture supplied.

Leamington and Warwick Sea Cadets are celebrating the 80th anniversary of their launch with an open day event and a party for current and former members on Saturday (October 15).

Their Riverside Walk headquarters in Leamington will be open to the public from 10am to 3pm where members of the public can see the cadets working towards seamanship and mechanical engineering qualifications.

Thousands of young people have been part of the organisation over the years.

They are also having a celebration in the evening at St Patricks Irish Club nearby where all former cadets, staff and committee members are welcome from 7pm in the room upstairs.

Advertisement

Tickets are £5 each.

Contact [email protected] for more information

The organisation is continuously looking to recruit new cadets, staff and committee members.