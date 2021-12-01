Leamington and Whitnash Trees of Light: artist shared his work and poetry with Warwick Myton Hospices staff in his final days

Rotarians in Leamington and the Myton Hospices are showing how the Trees of Light Christmas fundraising campaign can help people in their final days

Members of the Rotary Club of Royal Leamington Spa are again aiming to raise thousands of pounds for the Myton Hospices through the annual campaign

Everyone is invited to have the names of their absent loved ones displayed on lists around the towns and dedicating a light on one of the two giant Christmas trees at Leamington town hall or outside St Margaret's church, by making donations which go directly to The Myton Hospices to support their hospices in Warwick, Coventry and Rugby and the services they provide to the surrounding areas.

Brian Edden with some of his artwork,

One man to benefit from the care the Myton Hospices provides was 73-year-old Brian Edden.

Brian had cirrhosis of the liver and received end of life care at the Warwick hospice for three weeks during Christmas 2020 and into this year.

The day after the UK went into lockdown 3.0 Brian showed staff at the hospice beautiful artwork that he had displayed in his room at the hospice and explained that his intention was to cheer people up and bring people together.

Brian only discovered his talent after he had retired from landscape gardening.

The Leaminton Tree of Light

He bought an art set for his granddaughter and decided to give it a go himself.

He later became a member of the Leamington Spa Studio Artists and exhibited and sold his artwork with them.

One of his paintings featured on the front of Art Space magazine and a copy was sent to his family in India.

When asked about his time at Myton, Brian said “It is a very good place to be."

The Whitnash Tree of Light.

He added: "I have been looked after exceptionally well and would personally recommend Myton to anyone who needs it.

"There are beautiful grounds and gardens, it is spotlessly clean, with good food and wonderful staff.

"It is lovely here and while I am here for end of life care it can be the beginning of life too, it’s my home now.”

During his time at Myton ,Brian continued to paint and even showed long-term family friend Sunita how to work with watercolours.

Brian’s daughter Nicky said: “Myton is not just for patients but for families too.

"I slept there for the last five nights and every morning a nurse crept in with a cup of tea for when I woke up.

"The nurses are angels and we’ve had lots of laughs and jokes with them too.”

The Myton team of doctors and nurses really enjoyed looking at Brian’s paintings.

Brian also shared with staff one of his favourite poems he wrote called The Gardener's Prayer.

If in the Spring I should die

With bluebells let me lye.

If the Summer sees my end

Let the lily be my friend.

If the Autumn hears my last heartbeat.

Lay Oak and Beech leaves at my feet.

It maybe Winters icey sheen

Then snowdrops pure white and green.

Whichever season it maybe

Please do this one last thing for me.

To donate to the Trees of Light and dedicate the name of a loved one please post your coupon (in this friday's paper) and donation to Kathryn Metcalfe, Trees of Light, The Myton Hospices, Myton Lane, Warwick CV34 6PX, or hand them in to the Visitor Information Centre in the Pump Rooms or to the Whitnash Town Council Offices (additional coupons are available at both and in supporting shops) by 5th January 2022.