Leamington and Whitnash Trees of Light: Brothers talk about the difference donations to Myton Hospices can make to those most in need

Two brothers whose mother received end-of-life care at the Myton Hospice in Warwick have talked about the difference people's donations can make to those most in need.

Through the Christmas Trees of Light campaign in Leamington and Warwick, The Rotary Club of Royal Leamington Spa is again raising money for the Myton Hospices charity this year.

Club members and the charity are sharing the story of Billy and Eric whose mother Tricia Sanchez died in 2020.

Tricia Sanchez with one of her sons at the Warwick Myton Hospice.

Tricia was diagnosed with stage 4 small cell lung cancer in June 2019 and "faced her disease with humour and great courage", the men have said.

Their mother had wanted to stay at home until the end but as the cancer metastasized to her brain in January 2020 the effects were quickly evident and devastating - she lost control of her body, her speech and her thoughts.

The brothers said: "Our mum had superb care from her wonderful GP, the district nurses and the south Warwickshire cross-discipline care teams.

"But, we were soon exhausted, overwhelmed emotionally and mentally, constantly worrying.

The Leamington Tree of Light.

"The final straw was when mum had a night fall and bashed her head.

"It was a great relief when we heard there was a bed for her on Myton’s Inpatient Unit.

"With the calm atmosphere, the professionalism of the doctors and nurses, the ambience of the lovely room, she was soon stabilized and comfortable.

"Though it was almost impossible for her to speak, she was so happy to have family and friends visit, enjoying the proximity of people who loved her, in a warm, safe and secure environment."

The Whitnash Tree of Light.

After just a week into Tricia's stay at Myton, the Government announced the Covid-19 pandemic lockdown which was a time of great uncertainty for everyone.

But, the team at Myton were immediately reassuring, making sure her sons were able to continue visiting safely, but most importantly, confirming that Tricia would not be moved from the hospice while the national emergency continued.

The brothers said: "Just as they cared for mum they also cared for us, her sons.

"The doctors and nurses were always available to tell us what was going on, they kept us topped up with tea and coffees and smiles, and in the last few days gave us the use of a family room to sleep and freshen up.

"We spent that last two weeks with mum, the three of us together every day, supported by discreet and superb care, able to just concentrate on being close to each other for the time we had left.

"Our mum died peacefully in her sleep. She wasn’t at home when she passed, but it was, no question, the nearest place to home she could have been.

"And, for that, we will always be so grateful.”

To donate to the Trees of Light and dedicate the name of a loved one please post your coupon (attached to the print version of this story in Friday's newspaper) and donation to Kathryn Metcalfe, Trees of Light, The Myton Hospices, Myton Lane, Warwick CV34 6PX, or hand them in to the Visitor Information Centre in the Pump Rooms or to the Whitnash Town Council Offices (additional coupons are available at both and in supporting shops) by 5th January 2022.