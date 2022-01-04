Leamington and Whitnash Trees of Light: Campaign raises almost £5,000 for The Myton Hospices over Christmas

The Leamington Tree of Light 2021.

Donations to the Leamington and Whitnash Trees of Light campaign raised almost £5,000 for The Myton Hospices over Christmas.

Donors once again dedicated lights on the two giant trees outside Leamington town hall and St Margaret's church to their loved ones.

And this year's total means that the annual campaign, organised by The Rotary Club of Royal Leamington Spa, has now raised £93,000 for good causes since it started in 2001.

The switch-on event for the Whitnash Tree of Light 2021.

The club's publicity officer Mike Wilkinson said: "Every year that we run this event everyone pulls together to make it a huge success, and every year the public responds in equal measure.

"We are very proud that such generosity is converted into much needed funds to make the essential work of The Myton Hospices possible.

"Their stories in the Leamington Courier have been both heart wrenching and heart warming, while highlighting the dedication and support that the staff of the Hospices and their outreach teams provide for patients and families at a most fearful time in their lives."

Over the past year the Myton Hospices has supported 1,400 people and their families in their hospices, through their patient and family support services, and through their Myton at Home service.

Raising the almost £8 million they need each year has been seriously affected by the pandemic, which will continue until normality returns.

Charlotte Ingram, director of income generation and supporter engagement at the hospices in Rugby, Coventry and Warwick added: "Yet again we are absolutely delighted by the Trees of Light campaign.

"We are immensely grateful to the Rotary Club and to everyone who has contributed to the campaign.

"It matters more than ever to be able to continue to support our patients and their families in these very difficult times."

The campaign was supported by the Leamington Courier in print and online through Warwickshire World, and on social media by Matter Marketing of Leamington.

Warwick District Council chairman Cllr Neale Murphy switched on the lights for the Leamington tree.

In Whitnash, the tree was switched on by the town's mayor Cllr Adrian Barton after a short dedication service led by the Rev Richard Suffern at St Margaret's church.