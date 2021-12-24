Leamington and Whitnash Trees of Light: donations to fundraising campaign for Myton Hospices are such a help to families

The Myton Hospices are sharing the story of a teenage girl whose mother was cared for at one of its hospices in her final days to show people how making donations to the Leamington and Whitnash Trees of Light Campaign.

The campaign, which is is running throughout Christmas, is again appealing for donations from people who can then dedicate a light of one of the giant Christmas trees outside Leamington town hall or St Margaret's church in Whitnash.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The money will go to the Myton Hospices to help people such as Louise Young and her daughter Jessica.

Louise Young, her husband Paul and their family.

Louise fell ill in February this year and a scan showed that cancer had spread to her lungs, kidney and liver.

Her condition deteriorated rapidly and she was admitted to the Myton Hospices in Coventry.

Whilst Louise was at Myton her family spent every day with her

Jessica turned 16 in April but, knowing that her mother probably would not live until then, staff at the hospice threw her an early party so that Louise could be there.

The Leamington Tree of Light.

The nurses arranged a cake, balloons and banners and made the occasion as special as possible for all of the family.

On the morning of Tuesday March 30 Louise took her last breath and peacefully passed away, pain-free.

That evening the family shared memories about their beloved Louise.

To donate to the Trees of Light and dedicate the name of a loved one please post your coupon (attached to the print version of this story in Friday's newspaper) and donation to Kathryn Metcalfe, Trees of Light, The Myton Hospices, Myton Lane, Warwick CV34 6PX, or hand them in to the Visitor Information Centre in the Pump Rooms or to the Whitnash Town Council Offices (additional coupons are available at both and in supporting shops) by 5th January 2022.

The Whitnash Tree of Light.