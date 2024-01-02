Leamington and Whitnash Trees of Light have now raised £100,000 for charities

The Leamington Spa Rotary Club’s annual fundraising campaign was launched in 2001 with the money going to the Myton Hospices and Macmillan Cancer Support over the years.

Leamington Rotarians are celebrating a major fundraising milestone for their annual Trees of Light campaign.

The amount raised by the campaign during this Christmas period was about £3,000 taking the total to £100,000 since the project was launched in 2001.

Over the years, the money has been donated to The Myton Hospices and Macmillan Cancer Support.

The Leamington and Whitnash Trees of Light 2023/24.

Club president Barry Andrews said: “I am delighted with another successful year of the club’s Trees of Light in Leamington and Whitnash.

"More than 150 names were remembered, which raised over £3,000 for The Myton Hospices.

"The Leamington Rotary club is immensely proud that this brings the total raised since the event started in 2001 to over £100,000 for Myton and some to Macmillan Cancer Support.”

Club spokesman Mike Wilkinson added: “We are indebted to so many people and organisations who all come together to support us but we must highlight our thanks to the fundraising team at The Myton Hospices, the staff of Warwick District Council and Warwickshire County Council, The Royal Priors, Leamington Town Hall, The Tourist Information Centre in Leamington, PSL Sound Engineers, the Whitnash Mayor, town clerk and town council, the rector and PCC of St Margret’s church and NS Booth Electrical.