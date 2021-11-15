Leamington and Whitnash Trees of Light: How Myton Hospices help people like Preeti

The Rotary Club of Royal Leamington Spa's Trees of Light Christmas fundraising campaign for the Myton Hospices will help people like Preeti Gupta and their families.

Preeti was diagnosed with bowel cancer in 2019 when she was only in her mid-40s.

By June 2020 she was given between just three to six months to live.

Preeti, Rishi, Vishaka and Bobby Gupta.

She died in February of this year aged just 48.

Preeti was cared for at a Myton Hospice during the Coronavirus pandemic and her husband, Bobby, describes its doctors and nurses as 'amazing'.

He said: “Myton made the hardest process so comfortable and peaceful.

"Preeti wasn’t in any pain or distress, it was beautiful.”

Picture from The Whitnash Tree of Light switch-on event at St Margaret's church in 2019.

Last year, despite Covid, The Myton Hospices still supported 1,400 people and their families through its hospices in Warwick, Rugby and Coventry, its patient and family support services and in the community through the Myton at Home service.

This year Myton has to raise £7.8 million of the £10.5 million it needs to continue providing its services free of charge.

The Leamington Rotary Club has raised £88,000 for good causes through its Trees of Light Campaign with Myton again being the charity it is supporting this year.

The campaign invites people to dedicate lights on the trees in Leamington and Whitnash to loved ones and to make a donation to the campaign.

The Tree of Light in Leamington.

The lights on the Leamington tree, outside the town hall, were switched on earlier this month.

The lights on the Whitnash tree, which stands outside St Margaret's church, will be switched-on by the town's mayor Cllr Adrian Barton, Town Mayor of Whitnash this coming Saturday (November 20) from 5.15 pm.

The event will include a short carol service.

To donate to the Trees of Light and dedicate the name of a loved one post your coupon (published in this Friday's Courier) and donation to Kathryn Metcalfe, Trees of Light, The Myton Hospices, Myton Lane, Warwick CV34 6PX, or hand them in to the Visitor Information Centre in the Pump Rooms or to the Whitnash Town Council Offices (additional coupons are available at both and in supporting shops) by 5th January 2022.