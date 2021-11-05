Leamington art group gets nearly £35k funding boost to continue helping those who are isolated in the community

A community art group in Leamington has been awarded nearly £35,000 by the National Lottery to help it continue its work in reducing isolation of vulnerable adults in the community - including carers.

‘Painting for Pleasure’, which is based at the Westbury Centre in Kingsway in south Leamington, will use the money to run weekly art sessions, trips and exhibitions.

The group has been running since 1995, has recently become a charity, and is run by a committee of members.

The £34,920 in funding will also provide two art sessional workers.

This Lottery project is called 'Individuals Together'. The aim is to get participants to socialise and create artwork, encouraging members to go beyond their perceived limits.

The classes run for one day a week on a Wednesday during the school term, with separate morning and afternoon sessions.

The new funding from The National Lottery Community Fund, which distributes money raised by National Lottery players for good causes and is the largest funder of community activity in the UK, will mean 'Painting for Pleasure' can provide regular art sessions for the next three years.

At the same time, the group will be able to put on exhibitions of members' work giving individuals greater confidence whilst promoting the group in the wider community.

Jayne Canning, chair of painting for pleasure, said: “We’re glad to be back and are both delighted and grateful that The National Lottery Community Fund has recognised our work and have supported us in this way.